Hometown Heroes Program honors service members

Hometown Heroes banners like this one proudly hang in the downtown Van Wert area and beyond. Scott Truxell/VW independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s a fitting description and it’s now on full display.

The Hometown Heroes Program is a tribute created for the community to honor Van Wert residents and their family members who are serving, veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces, and retired firefighters, paramedics and police officers. Two-foot by three-foot banners in their honor are on display on street lamps in the downtown Van Wert area and beyond and will remain up through Veterans Day. The effort is spearheaded by Main Street Van Wert.

“It’s a way for the community to come together and honor local veterans and active duty military personnel,” Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price said. “It’s a visual reminder of their service and sacrifice and it really brings people together. Main Street is the heart of our town, and having these banners displayed there is a powerful way to show our appreciation.”

“We really appreciate all of our veterans and we hit a record number of hometown hero banners this year,” Price added.

116 banners are up, mainly along N. Washington St., S. Washington St., E. Main St., W. Main St., and E. Central Ave.

To be eligible for the Hometown Heroes Program, an individual must reside or have resided in the City of Van Wert and call Van Wert their hometown and must have served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard or Space Guard, or be a retired firefighter, paramedic or police officer. In addition, an individual must meet one of the following conditions: be an active service member, be an honorably discharged veteran or have died in the line of duty.

The cost of each banner is $200, which includes a picture of the Hometown Hero, production, installation and removal. Sponsorships and donations are used to assist families who want to participate in the program and cannot afford to pay the cost of the banner production. Anyone can sponsor a specific banner/family or donate funds to be used as needed.

“It’s a great way to show your support for our veterans and active-duty military,” Price said. “Donations are crucial to the program.”

Applications are closed for 2024, but the application process for 2025 will re-open in October.

“If you know someone who deserves to be honored, you can nominate them,” Price said. “The application process is pretty straightforward and you can find all the details at www.mainstreetvanwert.org. Once an application is submitted, it’s reviewed by a committee, and if approved, a banner is created and displayed.”

After the first year on display, if the banner is in good condition, you will have the opportunity to rehang it the next year for half the price. If you chose not to or if the banner is not in good condition to stay up another year, the banner will be retired to your home.