JPHS announces ceremony, anniversary

PAULDING — John Paulding Historical Museum will join the national Purple Heart Trail with a proclamation and presentation at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1. The public is invited to attend the ceremony at the museum at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding. Purple Heart recipients or their family members are especially welcome.

Following the ceremony, a new Purple Heart exhibit will be unveiled. The museum is only the second museum in Ohio to join the Purple Heart Trail. Currently, 73 cities, 12 counties, five schools and one VFW Post (#587 of Paulding) in Ohio are listed on the Purple Heart Trail website.

Visit the museum any time between 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to take part in other activities. Admission and parking are free.

June 1 marks the anniversary of the museum’s grand opening and dedication in 1984. Help celebrate 40 years of “Preserving the Past For Future Generations” with a slice of birthday cake and a stroll through 30,000 square feet of local artifacts. Visitors also can view the annual “Celebration of Arts & Artists of Paulding County” exhibit, which this year focuses on drawings and pastels. The display includes 56 works by 22 adult and students artists. Several of the works are available for sale.

A vintage clothing exhibit features stunning ladies’ fashions from the 1880s to 1970s, along with hats, gloves, purses and other accessories. Both exhibits opened earlier in May and will continue through June 25.

Look for the museum to be open special hours June 10-15 during the Paulding County Fair.