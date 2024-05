ODOT announces lane restriction

VW independent staff

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 Office has announced that the right lane of U.S. 30 eastbound at Stripe Road and at Converse Roselm Road will be closed on Tuesday, May 28 for bridge inspections.

As a precaution, Stripe Road and Converse Roselm Road overpasses over U.S. 30 have been closed for approximately three weeks due to bridge strikes by an over-height vehicle.