Ohio City rollover

The Ohio City Fire Department was called to U.S. 127 and Ohio 709 just before 1 p.m. Thursday, after a semi-truck went off the roadway. The truck took off the stop sign and other road marker signs, crossed the intersection and took out several hundred feet of wire fence before rolling on its side. A slow diesel leak was quickly contained, and three heavy wreckers from Hague Towing pulled the rig back onto its wheels. Traffic was detoured around the accident area by CERT as both lanes of travel were closed. Bob Barnes photo