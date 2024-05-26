Frances Jeraldean Smith

Frances Jeraldean Smith, 68, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at her sister’s residence in Paulding.

She was born on December 13, 1955 in Van Wert, the daughter of Max Smith and Annis Pearl (McHugh) Smith, who both preceded her in death.

Frances is survived by her brother, Kevin G. (Kathy) Smith of Antwerp; two sisters, Sharon A. Baker of Paulding, and Kathy D. Cramburg of Tulsa, Oklahoma; nieces, Nicole (Brian) Bowers of Van Wert and Valerie (Dave) Penland of Hamilton, Indiana, Tiah Houston of Oklahoma, Kyrra Hendricks of Arkansas; nephews, Newlyn Baker of Haviland, Marco Smith of Van Wert, Sean (Carrie) Hendricks of Middle Point, and Brad (Sarah) Brown of Fort Wayne, Indiana, along with many numerous great-nieces and nephews.

She worked at the Thomas Edison Workshop in Van Wert and retired after 25 years of service. She participated in Special Olympics events over the years and would be excited to show you her ribbon or medal. She was a collector of many things, puzzles, pens, pencils, search and find and coloring books and lots of arts and craft things. She also loved her TV, movies and 80’s TV shows. Frances loved bling and color. If you saw her she was going to show you her new piece of jewelry or clothing item. Her smile was never ending and contagious, once she met you she never forgot you. We know she didn’t speak, however, she did say “bah duh” in many different forms; softly for concern, loud if she was excited or you were bad as she said a lot to family and friends. She even said bah duh if she was mad. You just knew what she meant by her tone. She was a true blessing to anyone she met and is now in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Frances attended the Victory Church of God of Van Wert.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert with Bishop Larry Martinez officiating. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Rockford. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: the Thomas Edison Center of Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.