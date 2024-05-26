Jack J. Gerber

Jack J. Gerber, 79, of Paulding, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, after a hard-fought battle with stomach cancer.

He was born October 5, 1944, in Payne and was raised by his parents, Jesse and Mary (Souder) Gerber, on their farm in Haviland.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jacqueline Yenser; twin sons, Timothy and Titus; granddaughter, Jordan Sparks, and siblings, Sally Myers, Catherine (Raymond) Klopfenstein, Gerald Myers, Carl Myers, Bob Igney, and Richard Gerber.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary (Zimmerman) Gerber, whom he married on December 22, 1963 in Milford, Indiana; his daughter, Jana (Randy) Sparks of Sedalia, Missouri; his son, Paul (Nancy) Gerber of Chillicothe; his sisters, Peggy (Bill) Wise and Colleen (Bud) Cameron, all of Fort Wayne, Indiana; his brother, John (Diane) Igney of Florida, and son-in-law, Tim (Cindy) Yenser of Antwerp. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Jacob (Suzi) Yenser, Isaac (Amber) Yenser, Lydia (Levi) Farley, Luke Gerber, Levi Gerber, Mia Gerber, Madalyn (Tyler) Kilby, Jack Tague, Davion Sparks, and Destinee Sparks, as well as nine great-grandchildren.

Jack graduated from Blue Creek School (now Wayne Trace High School) in 1962. He was a welder for Fruehauf Trailers for six years and worked for General Electric in Fort Wayne for 27 years as a tool and die welder. He also ran a small business out of his home for 15 years. He was a member of Grace Bible Church in Van Wert, recently serving as chair of the board. Jack enjoyed fishing, woodworking projects, landscaping, and lawncare, along with visiting and putting puzzles together with friends at the Country Inn, Latty. He especially enjoyed fishing at Paint Creek Lake when he visited his son and family in Chillicothe. He was also a big fan of Wayne Trace High School sports and Ohio State football.

A service celebrating Jack’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, at Grace Bible Church, Van Wert, with Pastor Lance Hostetler officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, and again from 10-11 a.m. Friday, May 31, at Grace Bible Church.

Rather than sending flowers, Jack’s family requests that memorial contributions be made to Grace Bible Church or to Samaritan’s Purse. However, for those who do send floral gifts, they can be delivered to the church from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, May 30.

For additional information and to view Jacks’s online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.