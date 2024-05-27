57 Crestview seniors receive diplomas

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — It was a class that faced challenges and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a class that rose to the occasion and set the bar for future success.

The Crestview High School Class of 2024 gathered for the school’s 64th annual baccalaureate and commencement ceremony at Ray Etzler Gymnasium Saturday night. 57 seniors were awarded diplomas.

In his final graduation speech, High School Principal Principal Dave Bowen, who is retiring, had nothing but praise for class members.

Class President Myia Etzler speaks during Saturday’s graduation ceremony. Bob Barnes/VW independent

“Class of 2024, you have had an outstanding senior year and have grown tremendously from the challenges faced during your high school career,” Bowen said. “You have persevered and now you sit here today as graduates of Crestview. In some ways, it seems like it has been a long journey and in other ways, it feels like it has flown by.”

“When I think of this class, I think of a group of young people who, more so than most groups as freshmen and sophomores, was in search of their own identity,” he continued. “At times, there was a question as to whether you had a sense of what was coming as juniors, seniors, and today, the day we send you forward in life. You weren’t immature for your grade level – in reality, you were reflecting, analyzing, and establishing a game plan for moving forward through a heightened sense of introspection like no other class. You are a very impressive group.”

“As you move forward, the foundation that you have created for yourself through your education will serve you well,” he added.

In addition, Bowen spoke of the various successes enjoyed by the Class of 2024 in terms of academics and athletics. He also noted 80 percent of the class plans to continue their education at the collegiate level, 18 percent are entering the workforce and two percent are off to the military.

Student speakers were Class President Myia Etzler, and honor speakers Emily Karcher, Cadence Cook, Adessa Alvarez, Olivia Ramos and Student Council President Brady Petrie. The baccalaureate address was given by Brad Petrie, youth pastor at Calvary Evangelical Church.

“Over the years the Class of 2024 has built a bond like no other and shared plenty of great memories as well,” Brady Petrie said.

Diplomas were presented by Board of Education President John Auld, Vice-President Brad Perrott, and board members Lori Bittner, Nan Grace and Andy Perrott and Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf. Auld offered congratulatory marks to the graduating seniors. After diplomas were presented to the seniors, Bowen presided over outstanding senior awards.

The class colors were black and blue and the class flower was the rose. The class motto was “What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us” by Ralph Waldo Emerson.