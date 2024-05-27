Softball state tournament games set

VW independent sports

The Ohio High School Athletic Association softball state tournament begins Thursday morning at historic Firestone Stadium in Akron, when four schools in each of four divisions will compete for a state championship. Three schools will make their first state tournament appearance in the softball state tournament (Monroeville, South Webster and Bryan), while two teams are back to defend their state title from last year (Austintown-Fitch and Strasburg-Franklin). All 12 state tournament games will be live on the NFHS Network and the OHSAA Radio Network.

The home team listed first and pairings are shown with final state rank by Ohio Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.

Division IV

No. 1 Strasburg-Franklin (28-3) vs. No. 2 Minster (29-1), Thursday, May 30, 10 a.m.

No. 8 Viena Mathews (23-8) vs. Monroeville (23-6), Thursday, May 30, 12:30 p.m.

Div. IV State Championship: Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m.

Division III

No. 6 Oak Harbor (27-2) vs. Baltimore Liberty Union (23-6), Thursday, May 30, 3 p.m.

South Webster (25-3) vs. No. 2 Canfield South Range (28-3), Thursday, May 30, 5:30 p.m.

Div. III State Championship: Saturday, June 1, 12:45 p.m.

Division II

No. 3 Springfield Kenton Ridge (28-4) vs. No. 1 Canfield (25-3), Friday, May 31, 10 a.m.

Bryan (21-5) vs. Circleville Logan Elm (21-8), Friday, May 31, 12:30 p.m.

Div. II State Championship: Saturday, June 1, 3:30 p.m.

Division I

No. 4 Austintown-Fitch (21-1) vs. Fairfield (23-3), Friday, May 31, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (29-1) vs. No. 2 Pataskala Watkins Memorial (30-1), Friday, May 31, 5:30 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Saturday, June 1, 6:15 p.m.