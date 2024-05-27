Tiny homes to be addressed at meeting

VW independent staff

Van Wert City Council’s Judiciary and Annexation Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, prior to council’s regular meeting, to discuss “tiny homes.” Hall Block and MaryJo Hammond will present information to the committee. During a meeting in April, the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals asked for some guidance and regulations regarding tiny homes, which are usually 600 square feet or less.

The meeting will be held in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. Council’s regular meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.