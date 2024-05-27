Van Wert HS graduates 161 seniors

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Sunday afternoon was the end for 161 Van Wert High School seniors but at the same time, it’s just the beginning.

The message at the school’s 153rd annual commencement exercise was to look to the future and be ready to take on the challenges that lie ahead.

High School Principal Charles Rollins and Superintendent Mark Bagley were among those who addressed the graduates.

Ashlyn Stoller addresses members of the Class of 2024. Bob Barnes/VW independent

“Choose to pursue your over the best – best is external comparisons while your best is about personal growth, grit, and experience,” Bagley stated. “Focus on maximizing the gifts you have been given. It’s not important to be perfect, but simply do your best and start.”

Graduates and those in attendance also heard brief remarks from three student speakers – Sydney Dowler, Ashlyn Stoller and Lyndsey Heath.

“Embrace the challenges that lie ahead with courage and conviction,” Dowler said. “Van Wert High School has provided us with great opportunities to guide us in the right direction. From the PLTW classes, to extracurriculars, to the CEO program, our school has allowed us to find our passions and gave us confidence to move forward.”

“We all have an open future ahead of us and guess what, the sky is no longer the limit,” Stoller said. “You can go higher than that.”

“Discover the world, fight for what is right, and take on the biggest challenges you may encounter,” Heath said.

Rollins presented 12 graduates of distinction – Caleb Bledsoe, Zoe Coleman, Sydney Dowler, Lyndsey Heath, Deborah Jones, Hope Keuneke, Jacob Kitson, Johnathan Kramer, Reese Krugh, Cayden Laukhuf, Ellie Mooney and Sarah Verville. To be considered for the honor, students must be in the top 10 percent of the graduating class, maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.85 or higher, and have completed at least three advanced placement courses.

The Van Wert High School band, directed by Robert Sloan, performed the processional and recessional and the alma mater. The choir, under the direction of Julia Reichert performed “You Raise Me Up” and Anna Marquez sang a solo.

The class flower was the red rose, the class color was red and the class motto was “One step at a time, but always forward.”