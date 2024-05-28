Berens to share his unique style in VW

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert is in for a night of laughter as comedian Charlie Berens takes the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on October 10. Known for his unique brand of humor that celebrates Midwest culture, Berens promises an evening filled with relatable, laugh-out-loud moments that will resonate with audiences of all ages.

Who is Charlie Berens?

Charlie Berens is a comedian, actor, and Emmy-winning journalist who has carved out a niche with his distinctive comedic style. Born and raised in Wisconsin, Berens captures the essence of midwest life through his observational humor. He gained widespread popularity with his “Manitowoc Minute” series, where he humorously delivers news in a thick Wisconsin accent, blending satire with regional charm.

Charlie Berens will be at the NPAC on October 10. Photo submitted

What to Expect from His Comedy

Berens’ comedy is characterized by its affectionate take on Midwest quirks and idiosyncrasies. His humor is clean, clever, and deeply rooted in the everyday experiences of midwesterners. Fans can expect jokes about everything from ice fishing and supper clubs to Midwest politeness and local slang. His performances often include hilarious anecdotes, sharp one-liners, and engaging storytelling that paint a vivid picture of life in the heartland.

A Night at the Niswonger

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center, known for bringing top-notch entertainment to Van Wert, is the perfect venue for Berens’ show. With its intimate setting and excellent acoustics, the audience will feel like they are part of an extended family gathering, sharing laughs and nodding in agreement with Berens’ spot-on observations. You’ve asked for comedy, and it’s coming in a big way this October!

Why You Shouldn’t Miss It

Charlie Berens has a unique ability to connect with his audience, making each performance feel personal and engaging. His humor transcends regional boundaries, offering a lighthearted yet insightful look at the universal human experience through the lens of Midwestern life. Whether you’re a lifelong resident of the Midwest or just someone looking for a good laugh, Berens’ show is guaranteed to be a memorable night out.

Learn More About Charlie Berens

Beyond his stand-up routines, Charlie Berens has a diverse portfolio. He has appeared on notable platforms such as Funny or Die, TBS Digital, and FOX Sports 1. His YouTube channel is a treasure trove of comedic sketches, many of which have gone viral, amassing millions of views. Additionally, Berens is an advocate for various social causes, often using his platform to raise awareness and support charitable initiatives.

Get Your Tickets

Don’t miss the chance to see Charlie Berens live at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Thursday, October 10. Tickets are available now and are expected to sell out, so be sure to secure your seats early for what promises to be an evening of Midwest hilarity and heartwarming humor. Tickets start at $19 for an evening of comedy. Stop out to the Niswonger during box office Hours (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday) or call at 419.238.6722. Get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.