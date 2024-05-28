Change to be made

The Ohio Department of Transportation will remove the median, limiting motorists to right turns onto and off the highway at U.S. 30 and Defiance Trail, just east of the city of Delphos on Thursday, May 30. Barrels and barricades will be placed across the median of the intersection, then ODOT crews will soon begin removing the pavement between the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 30.Signs on U.S. 30 and the local roads approaching the intersections will be modified to reflect the change in access. ODOT District 1 Deputy Director Chris Hughes said the change will reduce the risk of severe crashes and fatalities.