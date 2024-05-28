Janet E. Winkler

Janet E. Winkler, 85, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 6:55 a.m. Sunday, May 26, 2024, at Wapakoneta Manor.

She was born on February 25, 1939, in Van Eert County to James and Frances (Caywood) Williams who preceded her in death.

Janet Winkler

Survivors include three children, Leigh Karbowiak of Dublin, Ohio, Larry (Vicki) Winkler, and Linda (Bob) Bryan both of Wapakoneta; six grandchildren Eric (Adriane) Winkler, Stephanie (Jason Hutchison) Unrue, Rachel (Aaron) Vorhees, Heather (Danny) Choe, Stevie Karbowiak, and Allen (Katelyn) Winkler; three step-grandchildren, Royce (Cassie) Bryan, Candace Bryan, and Erica (T.J.) Cross; 11 great-grandchildren, Baily Waitman, Reed Waitman, Gregory Winkler, Brayden Winkler, Mackenzie Choe, Xander Vorhees, Alexander Winkler, Evelyn Vanderpool, Cooper Vorhees, Uriah Robert Choe, and Collins Tyler Vorhees; seven step-great-grandchildren, Krew Coleman, Raegan Hutchison, Keaton Hutchison, Amelia Bryan, Lennon LeDeaux, Harley Bryan, and Theo Elwood Cross; two brothers, Wayne (Betty) Williams, and Elvin (Cathy) Williams, and a sister-in-law Barbara Williams.

Janet was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Thomas Winkler; step-great-grandson, Ryker Bryan, and two brothers, Robert and Royce Williams.

Janet was 1957 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School. She then attended Wright State University-Lake Campus and Miami University. She was auditor for both Auglaize County and the City of Wapakoneta from where she retired. She served as the secretary at Salem United Methodist Church for many years and was a member of St Paul U.C.C. She loved music, enjoyed playing the piano, trombone, and played the organ for many area churches. She also enjoyed needlecrafts and spending time with her family.

Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta with Rev. Bob Waitman officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Resthaven Cemetery, Moulton. Family and friends may visit from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: the Cancer Association of Auglaize County.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com.