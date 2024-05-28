Joan Marie Jones

Joan Marie Jones, 93, of rural Ohio City, passed away Sunday evening, May 26, 2024, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

She was born on October 14, 1930, in Union Township, Van Wert County the daughter of Lewis Edward and Naomi Almeda (Thatcher) Clark, who both preceded her in death. On September 3, 1950, she married Howard Dailey Jones who also preceded her in death on June 1, 2014.

Family survivors include her four sons, Brent L. (Deb) Jones of Van Wert, Douglas C. Jones of Ohio City, Keith H. (Marilyn) Jones of Atlanta, Michigan, and David C. (Rose) Jones of Van Wert; seven grandchildren, Shawn M. Jones of Mansfield, Ben (Nikki) Jones of Convoy, Nicole Jones of Convoy, Jessica (Prabhu) Dondapati of Atlanta, Michigan, Justin Jones of Denver, Colorado, Juli (Curt) Brennan of Atlanta, Michigan, and Janessa Jones (Sam Berens) of Grand Haven, Michigan; six great grandchildren; a sister, Imogene (Jim) Dick of Chesterfield, Missouri; and two brothers, James (Martha) Clark of Van Wert and Bill (Teresa) Clark of Findlay.

Joan was a 1948 graduate of Union High School and was a member of the Grace Bible Church where he was active in the Merry Widows. She was also a member of the Wren Garden Club, She retired from Sonoco in Van Wert. Joan loved to bake and sew and was an avid Crestview Knights basketball supporter. Each fall she enjoyed meeting friends and making new friends as she assisted with the Jones Orchard.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 3, at Grace Bible Church in Van Wert with Pastor Lance Hostetler and Joan’s son, Keith officiating. Interment will follow at Ohio City Woodland Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert and one hour prior to the services Monday at the Church.

Preferred memorials are to the Wren E.M.S. or Grace Bible Church.

