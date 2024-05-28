Monday crash injures Tennessee woman

VW independent staff/submitted information

An out-of-state resident was flown to Fort Wayne for medical treatment, after an SUV/semi-truck crash on Van Wert Decatur Road, east of U.S. 224 in Van Wert.

According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just before 7:30 this morning when Kimberly Allred, 59, of Dandridge, Tennessee, was eastbound on Van Wert Decatur Road and had pulled to the side of the road and stopped for a brief time. She then did a u-turn into the path of an eastbound semi-truck driven by Justin Rogers, 32, of Convoy.

One person was flown to Fort Wayne after this Monday morning collision. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

Allred was extricated from her vehicle by personnel from the Van Wert Fire Department before being flown from the scene to Parkview Medical Center by Samaritan. Rogers was uninjured in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Van Wert Fire Department, Van Wert Police Department, Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Samaritan Medical Transport, Van Wert County EMA, Knippen Towing, and Hague Towing and Repair. The crash remains under investigation.