Roger W. Neville

Roger W. Neville, a man of unwavering dedication and boundless curiosity, took his final flight on September 17, 2023, at the age of 82.

Born on May 5, 1941, in Fall River, Massachusetts, to William H. and Edith G. (Grime) Neville, Roger’s life was a tapestry of cherished memories and remarkable achievements that continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing him.

During Roger’s teenage years, his sister Marilyn R. Neville passed away. This event had a profound impact on him, shaping and instilling in him a sense of devotion to his parents. His commitment to their well-being was unwavering, illuminating the selfless nature that defined him throughout his life.

As a young boy, Roger’s family moved to Minoa, New Yorl where he spent most of his childhood and attended primary school. Education played a pivotal role in Roger’s life as he pursued degrees in engineering and physics from Syracuse University where he was in the ROTC program. His thirst for knowledge and exploration led him to excel academically and set the foundation for a successful career ahead.

Roger Neville

A significant chapter in Roger’s life unfolded during his military service as a First Lieutenant and artillery officer in the Army. His time stationed in Alaska not only fueled his love for adventure but also forged lifelong friendships that brought him immense joy. The stories he shared about Alaska reflected the beauty of the state and the camaraderie he cherished.

Roger shared countless adventures with his cousin Ron – fishing in the Taunton River, exploring the woods while hunting, and indulging their mutual interest in cars and computers. These two were indeed ahead of their time as original computer “nerds,” long before it became fashionable.

In his visits to Rhode Island, Roger found solace in the company of Ron, his wife, Louise and their child, Bryan. Their culinary escapades together became legendary – from Portuguese delicacies to Italian feasts, Roger embraced each experience with an open mind and an adventurous spirit. His visits always involved discovering new restaurants and engaging in what they fondly referred to as the “Roger palate challenge.” Despite being English with rather bland tastes, he graciously indulged in their culinary extravaganzas with good humor.

An annual tradition that brought immense joy to Roger was embarking on fall foliage tours with his mother across New Hampshire and Vermont. These “leaf-peeping” expeditions were more than just drives through scenic landscapes; they were cherished moments spent bonding over tea breaks at quaint town shops and relishing homemade desserts—a testament to their shared love for nature’s beauty.

Roger’s legacy is woven with the threads of friendship that he cultivated over the years. His bond with a fellow aviation and astronomy enthusiast, Richard Eberly Sr, blossomed into a deep companionship that lasted an impressive 33 years. He was not just a friend but a confidant who stood by through thick and thin, sharing moments of joy and sorrow alike. In the realms of cherished memories, Roger’s presence illuminated many gatherings – from Sunday dinners to game nights, major holidays to cookouts. His absence due to illness was keenly felt by all who knew him. Despite facing his own battles in his final years, Roger remained a pillar of strength and support for those around him.

One of Roger’s greatest passions was his deep-rooted love for flying and airplanes. Owning two planes as an adult symbolized his enduring love for aviation that brought him unparalleled joy throughout his life.

Roger was also a longtime faithful member of First Presbyterian Church where he volunteered countless hours serving on several boards, including Session and Deacons. Roger’s friendship with Dewaine Johnson and Ann Ayres blossomed into lifelong companionships that brought joy and shared experiences. Beyond personal connections, he dedicated his technical expertise to building the church’s VHS duplication system and serving on the Audio/Video Committee. His skills in equipment repairs, computer knowledge, budgeting, and report-writing were indispensable. His bond with those at the church transcended technical duties. Monthly social gatherings and shared meals became a testament to Roger’s ability to enrich the lives of others with his wisdom and kindness.

Roger will be dearly missed by his surviving family, Louise House and Bryan House, as well as by friends who shared in his zest for life.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at the First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert, where military honors will follow. A time of further fellowship will immediately follow the memorial service at Roger’s favorite restaurant, Orchard Tree. Live Streaming may be viewed at https://videoroost.com/v?r=VWPC.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Roger’s name be made to First Presbyterian Church Audio/Video; to a charity of the donor’s choice, or plant a tree in his memory.

To share in Roger’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com/obituaries/roger-neville.