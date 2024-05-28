Van Wert PD earns “Gold” award

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Police Department has been recognized for excellence in policy management and training in 2023 by Lexipol, the nation’s leading provider of policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants.

Police Chief Doug Weigle is pictured with the Lexipol Gold award. Photo submitted

The Lexipol Connect program tracks the Van Wert Police Department’s performance on five metrics proven to measure success in policy management. Van Wert PD achieved Gold, the highest level of recognition offered, for consistent and effective policy dissemination to personnel, timely policy updates as laws change, and officer training on policies.

“Not only having good policies in place, but having monthly training on policies are essential to serving the Van Wert community,” Chief Doug Weigle said. “We are proud of achieving the highest level of recognition. We will continue to work with Lexipol to dedicate continuous improvement, professionalism and safety.”

Van Wert Police Department’s excellence in policy and policy training enhances community safety by ensuring consistent, effective response based on state and federal law and nationally recognized best practices.