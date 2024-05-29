High-speed internet survey underway

VW independent staff/submitted information

In a fast-paced world, reliable high-speed internet isn’t just a luxury – it’s a necessity. Yet many towns still struggle with inadequate service.

That’s why 13 western Ohio counties are being surveyed for interest and need of high-speed, reliable broadband internet. These counties include Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Defiance, Allen, Mercer, Auglaize, Darke, Henry, Fulton, Wood, Lucas, and Williams counties.

Interested residential or business customers are being asked to test their internet speed and provide information about their current provider. The quick survey only takes minutes to complete. Over several days, it will send participants reminder emails to submit three speed tests, each at least 24 hours apart, which can be done within the platform in just seconds. Participants are asked to complete this process by June 17.

The survey and speed test submission can be completed online at www.survey.nwohiobroadband.com.

Residents are encouraged to share the survey with friends, family, and neighbors. The more tests received, the stronger the case for change. Results will guide crucial decisions and initiatives.

Questions can be directed to Van Wert Area Economic Development 419.238.2999 or email customerservice@nwohiobroadband.com.