Medical marijuana dispensaries, tiny homes on agenda

A possible repeal of a ban on medical marijuana dispensaries is on tonight’s Van Wert City Council agenda. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert City Council appears poised to rescind a ban on medical marijuana dispensaries within the city limits.

Two pieces of legislation are on tonight’s agenda and if ultimately approved, they could pave the way for a medical marijuana dispensary in the city and at some point, a possible recreational marijuana dispensary.

One of the ordinances rescinds/repeals the original ban put in place in August of 2017, after the use of medical marijuana became legal in Ohio. The other piece of legislation spells out where a medical marijuana dispensary could be located in Van Wert – the B-3 Highway and General Business zoning classification. Both ordinances are currently not in emergency form, which means unless revised, they would require three readings/votes.

The idea of repealing the medical marijuana ban came up at the previous two council meetings. One was a special meeting attended by approximately 20 people who were in favor of allowing a dispensary within the city limits. Many spoke of having to drive to Wapakoneta or other nearby places, or to Michigan to purchase medical marijuana. The discussion at that meeting led Fourth Ward Councilman Bill Marshall to suggest it was time to consider lifting the ban and council members soon voted 7-0 to prepare legislation to that effect.

B-3 zoning is defined by city ordinance as “…areas along major highways or thoroughfares which provide sales and services oriented to highway travelers; or general businesses including sale of and services for, motor vehicles, farm machinery, building materials, and the like.” It also includes certain shopping center and shopping plaza areas.

An official decision to allow a medical marijuana dispensary could pave the way for recreational marijuana sales in Van Wert, as the state is said to be ready to give preference and/or licenses to existing medical marijuana dispensaries. The state will likely issue 2,000 licenses for recreational marijuana dispensaries statewide, including ones already licensed as medical marijuana providers.

Recreational marijuana became legal last November, when 57 percent of voters statewide approved a ballot issue.

Tonight’s agenda also includes the first reading of an ordinance changing the age range of new police officers from 21-36 to 20-43. Prior to tonight’s 6:30 p.m. meeting, council’s Judiciary and Annexation Committee will meet at 6 p.m. to discuss “tiny homes.” Hall Block and MaryJo Hammond will present information to the committee. Both meetings will be held in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St., and the public is welcome to attend.