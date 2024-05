ROAR winners

Pictured are the top five winners in the Convoy Lions Reinforcement of Advanced Reading, “ROAR” competition. Students earned a nickel for each AR point earned during the year. Top winners were: First place, winning $15, Colby Tyas; second place, $10, Finn Worden; third place, $7, Breccan Marquardt, fourth place, $5, Nolan Perkins, and fifth place, $3, Garrett Grubb. Photo submitted