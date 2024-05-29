United Way donation

The United Way of Van Wert County allots funds called Community Impact Funding that is to be allocated to qualified applicants each year. The Landgyn House – PLC Health Clinic was recently awarded $1,500 to be used toward the purchase of a vehicle for their maternity house to transport residents to appointments and hospitals. The Langdyn House is set to open this summer. Stephanie Simerman, Housing Manager for The Langdyn House (left), is shown above with United Way Executive Director Ashley Bultemeier. Any tax-exempt organization in Van Wert County that would like to learn more about or apply for Community Impact funds should contact the United Way office at 419.238.6689 or email administration@uwvwco.org. Photo submitted