Council takes first vote on rescinding Van Wert city law

Law Director John Hatcher (left) talks about zoning for a marijuana facility while Council President Thad Eikenbary listens. Scott Truxell/VW independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert City Council took another step toward allowing a medical marijuana dispensary within the city limits, but it wasn’t unanimous.

During Wednesday night’s meeting, council members voted 6-1 during the first reading of two pieces of related legislation – a resolution that would rescind a previous ban of medical marijuana dispensaries in the city and an ordinance that would allow such a facility to locate in any B-3 zoned area of Van Wert. Repealing the ban not only would allow a medical marijuana dispensary to open in town but could also allow it to eventually sell recreational marijuana, which became legal statewide last November.

Councilwoman At-Large Judy Bowers cast the only “no” vote on both agenda items. She requested the legislation be tabled and said she heard from a couple of residents who were against a dispensary in the city, but council proceeded with the first reading. Also prior to the vote, a pair of citizens spoke out against rescinding the city’s current ban.

“Delphos already has a medical marijuana dispensary so it’s technically in Van Wert County already,” Aaron Baker told council. “Our county has voted overwhelmingly against this marijuana proposal that was on the ballot in November…there are that issues that will spill over into our county, including the connection with poor memory and ability to focus, high rates of depression and suicide.”

“This should not be a financial decision, it should be quality of living, a moral issue, an ethical issue that I would propose the city keep the ordinance as it is,” he added.

Nicole Byrum, who worked at Westwood for over 11 years and currently works at Cornerstone of Hope pointed out there are currently four recovery-oriented services in Van Wert and said she doesn’t understand how having a dispensary would be conducive to recovery efforts.

“Many of our clients in our drug program struggled with marijuana and I can attest to how many of them started using marijuana or alcohol at a very young age,” she said. “Just because something is legal does not mean it is safe, it does not mean that it’s not addictive.”

City resident Mark Davis pointed out that regardless if there’s a dispensary in town, residents are legally allowed to grow marijuana in their own homes.

During a council meeting in April, approximately 20 people showed up and those who spoke were in favor of allowing a medical marijuana dispensary.

Both pieces of legislation will have two more votes – one on June 10 and the final one on June 24.

In other business, council voted 5-2 on the first reading of an ordinance that would eliminate each of council’s seven committees and replace them with special committees on an as-needed basis. Bowers and Third Ward Councilwoman Julie Moore cast the “no” votes.

“I don’t understand why we should be tying the hands of future councilmen,” Bowers stated. “We’re not going to be councilmen forever and if you don’t to use the council committees then that’s you’re prerogative but I don’t think we should do away with them.”

Kallas responded by saying future council members could reinstate the committees but Bowers countered by saying it would be a waste of time. Kallas also pointed out that council committees rarely meet.

The legislation is scheduled for two more readings. However, it will require at least six “yes” votes to pass.

Before the regular meeting, council’s Judiciary and Annexation Committee met to discuss regulations and guidelines for so-called “tiny houses”, which are typically 500 square feet or less. A presentation was made by Hall Block and MaryJo Hammond and legislation is expected to be introduced at a future meeting.

In other business, council members voted to change the age range for new police officers from 21-to-36 to 20-to-43.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 10, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building.