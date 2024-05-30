Crime Stoppers seeking info on break-in

VW independent staff/submitted information

Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for information if it will help the Van Wert Police Department solve an investigation into a break-in and theft that occurred at Go Green.

Two unknown male broke into Go Green at 7750 US Route 127 at approximately 1:10 a.m. Saturday, May 25. The suspects in the photographs, wearing a jacket with a hood, camo pants, tennis shoes, a mask, and gloves, entered the business through a window. The two males removed money from the business and left the area on foot.

The Van Wert City Police Department is investigating this criminal offense, and if you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers of Van Wert County at 419.238.7867 (STOP) or the Van Wert City Police Department at 419.238.2462.

You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

Remember, Crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does.