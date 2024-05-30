Eight court hearings held on Wednesday

VW independent staff

Criminal hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday for eight defendants. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over seven of the hearings.

During a pre-trial hearing, Visiting Judge Jeffery Reed ordered a competency evaluation and denied a bond reconsideration request until the evaluation for Kayla Gladieux, 33, of Fort Wayne. She’s charged with breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a first degree misdemeanor.

Marcus Burns, 28, of Van Wert was sentenced by Judge Burchfield to two years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, 100 hours of community service and a curfew of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. on two counts of menacing by stalking, both first degree misdemeanors. In addition, Burns is to have no contact with victim, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, ordered to pay monthly probation fees and court costs.

Three people changed their pleas to various felony charges.

Nicholas Tarbet, 29, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. July 10.

Jack Buckner, 49, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison with credit for 48 days already served, to be served consecutive to his current sentence.

Mauro Dejesus Lopez, 42, of Van Wert, entered a plea of guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was also ordered to pay court costs.

Three others hearings were held on Wednesday.

Paul Pursell, 57, of Columbus Grove, entered a not guilty plea to receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony, and complicity in the commission of an offense, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond. A pre-trial conference hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 26.

Jeffery Welker, 57, of Ohio City, had his bond amended to allow him to drive to medical appointments and work.

Seth Waggaman, 42, of Delphos, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. June 26.