Send-off planned for Cougar runners

VW independent sports

A send-off will be held at 2:45 this afternoon for Van Wert’s state-bound track and field athletes. Those who are able are encouraged to line Fox Road and wish the Cougar state qualifiers good luck.

Owen Scott, Kendra Deehring and Macy Johnson will compete at the state meet in Dayton, along with the girls 4×100 relay team (Olivia Vaas, Johnson, Mia Rager, Deehring) and the 4×200 relay team (Vaas, Johnson, Harper Roop, Deehring).