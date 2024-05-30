Van Wert street closures listed

VW independent staff/submitted information

The following temporary street closures in Van Wert will affect traffic in early June.

The Touch-a-Truck Summer Reading Program at Brumback Libruary will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. The street closure is W. Jackson St., behind the library from N. Jefferson St., to N. Shannon St.

The U.S. 224 eastbound entrance ramp to U.S. 30 is scheduled to be closed for two days for spot pavement repair, June 3-4.

Peony Festival – The festival will be held in Fountain Park area, surrounding streets and the South Central Ave. parking lot. It will begin Friday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday, June 8, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The set up time for the event will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 6. The street closures are Jefferson St., from Main St., to Crawford St., Central Ave., from Jefferson St., to Washington St. In addition, Main St., from Shannon St. to Washington St. will be closed beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, June 7.

Peony Parade – The parade will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, The route will begin at the intersection of E. Main St., and Cherry St., going west on Main St., ending at W. Main St., and Shannon St.