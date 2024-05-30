Wilma Ann Solsman

Wilma Ann Solsman, 70, of rural Grover Hill, passed away at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at Van Crest Nursing Home.

She was born November 20, 1953, in Cincinnati. a daughter of Emitt and Carma Jean (Ward) Hammons, both of whom are deceased.

She is survived by her spouse, Christopher Solsman; three daughters, Rose (Billy) Fields, Jamie (Derek) Fields, and Christy Solsman, all of Van Wert; a son, Troy Waldron of Convoy; grandchildren, Brandon Fields, Caleb Boyd, Cameron Sword, Cambria Sword, Cora Hodge, James Boyd, Ethan Boyd, Alexis Boyd, Robert Boyd, Brantley Sword, Lukas Bailey, Gavin Bailey, Adrian Bailey, and Dylan Bailey; six great-grandchildren; a brother, David Hammons, of Ossian, Indiana, and four sisters, Donna York of Van Wert, Janell McKinney of Columbia City, Indiana, Carol Brown of Clayton, Ohio, and Linda Stinson of Fort Wayne. She is also survived by special family friends, Johnny Nunemaker, Teresa Rogers and Nicki Fields.

She was preceded in death by a son, Edward Fields; sisters, Bonnie York, Patty Fields, Clarice Pruit, Peggy Taylor, and brothers: J.C. Hammons, and Jeff Hammons.

She had always been very involved in her family life and had been a babysitter for any who needed her. She was an avid bingo player and followed as many television soaps as she could. She had also been employed by Teleflex Corp for a number of years,

There will be visitation at Brickner Funeral Home from 2-5 p.m. Monday, June 3, followed by a service at 5p.m. With Rev. Bill Watson officiating. Following the service there will be a meal for family and friends.

