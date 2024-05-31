Convoy gets a grant from the Ohio BUILDS program

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — State grant funds are coming to Convoy to help fix sewer lines within the village limits.

Convoy will receive a $1,166,500 grant to rehabilitate the deteriorated sewer lines and laterals within the village. Project activities also include manhole rehabilitation and replacement as needed. The existing sewers and laterals allow excessive groundwater to enter the sewers, which has caused sanitary sewer overflows at the village’s treatment plant. The project will benefit 1,012 people.

The funding is part of the sixth round of the Ohio BUILDS (Broadband, Utilities, and Infrastructure for Local Development Success) Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Grant Program. Funding will provide $84.5 million in support of 43 new critical infrastructure projects and $38.2 million in gap funding for 33 previously funded projects with costs that exceeded initial estimates.

The grants, which were announced on Friday, will help reduce or eliminate the financial burden community leaders face in addressing critical infrastructure needs such as new water distribution systems, waterline extensions, water tower replacements, and new pipes and water mains. Grants will also fund projects to replace sanitary sewer systems, prevent sewer system backups, and extend sewer lines to support economic growth.

In addition to Convoy, the Village of Paulding will receive a $530,000 grant to replace the deteriorated sewer lines in the Emerald Acres Subdivision area.

The program received 703 grant applications for this round, requesting more than $1.4 billion in funding, demonstrating the continued need for water infrastructure improvements across the state.

Since 2021, the Ohio BUILDS Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Grant Program has provided a total of nearly $620 million to support hundreds of local water projects in all of Ohio’s 88 counties.

The full list of the latest round of grants can be found here.