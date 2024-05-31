Elks Lodge announces essay winners

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has announced the winners of the 2023-2024 Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Americanism Essay Contest. This fraternal year, the theme for the contest was, “What the Bill of Rights means to me”. The students competed in divisions, by age group.

The local winners were forwarded to the district for further judging.

Local students fared well at the 2023-2024 Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Americanism Essay Contest. Photo submitted

First place winners (pictured left to right, front row)

Div. I – 5th grade: Londyn Burley, Crestview Elementary School

Div. II – 6th grade: Mackenzie Kreischer, Crestview Middle School

Div. III – 7th grade: Breanna Sinn, Crestview Middle School

Also pictured in the front row is Lynne Etling, Van Wert Elks Exalted Ruler

Second place winners (pictured left to right, middle row)

Div. I – 5th grade: Addi Horstman, St Mary’s Catholic Elementary

Div. II – 6th grade: Kendall Hesseling, St Mary’s Catholic Elementary

Div. III – 7th grade: Brooke Stoller, Wayne Trace Middle School

Div. IV – 8th grade: Annabel Horstman, Lincolnview Middle School

Third place winners (pictured left to right, back row)

Div. I – 5th grade: Liam Greenwalt, Lincolnview Middle School

Div. II – 6th grade: Katelynn Hurd, Wayne Trace Middle School

Div. III – 7th grade: Maverick, Lincolnview Middle School

Also pictured in the third row is Anita Carvajal, Lodge Americanism Committee Chair.

Absent was Xehrya Esparza who placed first and Graylie Grose, who placed third, both in Division IV.

Winners in the Northwest District level were Londyn Burley, first; Liam Greenwalt, second; Addi Horstman, third, all in the Northwest District Division I competition. Katelynn Hurd placed first in the Northwest District Division II competition. Maverick Hammons placed third in the Northwest District Division III competition, and Xehrya Esparza placed first in the Northwest District Division IV competition.

Van Wert Lodge had three who placed in the state competition. Londyn Burley placed third in the Division I level. Katelynn Hurd placed third in the Division II level and Xehrya Esparza placed first in the Division IV level.

Van Wert Lodge is proud to announce that Xehrya Esparza will be competing in the national Level. Lodge 1197 congratulated all of of their winners and thanked all of the students, teachers and schools for their participation in this years essay contest.