Johnson to run in finals, Lancers do well

VW independent sports

DAYTON — Van Wert’s Macy Johnson will run in the Division II 200 meter finals at the OHSAA Track and Field State Tournament at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. Johnson qualified for today’s finals by finishing sixth in Friday’s semifinals with a time of 25.22.

The 4×100 meter relay team of Olivia Vaas, Johnson, Mia Rager and Kendra Deehring finished 12th overall with a time of 49.78, and the 4×200 relay team (Vaas, Johnson, Harper Roop, Deehring) finished 14th with a time of 1:46.37. Deehring finished 10th in the 100 meter dash (12.60). The top eight placers qualified for the finals.

Owen Scott will run in the Division II 1600 meter and 3200 meter runs this morning.

Lincolnview’s Conner Baldauf finished fifth in the Division III 400 meter dash finals (49.51) and Cody Ricker finished seventh in the 300 meter hurdles (40.64). Both Baldauf and Ricker earned All-Ohio status, as did the 4×800 relay team of Kreston Tow, Evan Johns, Maddox Norton and Baldauf after finishing eighth in (8:10.39) on Thursday.