Klopfenstein introduces bill

State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) has introduced legislation that honors service members who received the Purple Heart. A portion of U.S. 24 to the Paulding County Line will be designated as the “Paulding County Purple Heart Memorial Highway.” Purple Heart recipients are service members who have been wounded or killed while in the line of duty. Klofpenstein noted the designation would serve as a visual reminder to remember veterans who bravely fought to protect our freedoms. The measure awaits a bill number and committee assignment. Photo submitted