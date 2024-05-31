Lancer 4×800 team earns All-Ohio honor

VW independent sports

DAYTON — Lincolnview’s boys 4×800 meter relay team earned All-Ohio status during Day No. 1 of the OHSAA Track and Field State Tournament in Dayton on Thursday.

Kreston Tow, Evan Johns, Maddox Norton and Conner Baldauf finished eighth in Division III with a time of 8:10.39 at Welcome Stadium.

Baldauf also advanced to the finals in the 400 meter dash after finishing second in his heat (49.63). In addition, Cody Ricker moved onto the finals in the 300 meter hurdles by clocking a time of 39.97, enough for a sixth place finish. Ricker also competed in the 110 meter hurdles and finished 15th (15.57).

The Lancer 4×400 relay team (Ricker, Tow, Johns, Baldauf) finished 10th (3.29.16).

Crestview’s 4×100 relay team (Braxton Leeth, Liam Putman, Jaret Harting and Kellin Putman finished 15th (44.27) and Harting finished 18th in the long jump (19-9.5).

Competition will continue today and Saturday.