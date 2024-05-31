Road projects to impact local traffic

VW independent staff/submitted information

Several short term projects will affect local traffic during the week of June 3. Here is the list and schedule from the Ohio Department of Transportation, District 1 Office.

The U.S. 224 eastbound entrance ramp to U.S. 30 will close on Monday, June 3, for approximately two days for pavement repair. The official will be Van Wert Decatur Road to U.S. 127 to U.S. 224/U.S. 30.

U.S. 30 westbound between U.S. 127 and Dutch John Road, the driving lane will be closed on Tuesday, June 4, for pavement repair.

U.S. 224 between Convoy-Heller Road and Richey Road will be restricted to one lane on Wednesday, June 5, for pavement repair.

Ohio 81 and Ohio 118, at the intersection both routes will be restricted to one lane on Thursday, June 6, for pavement repair.

Several other longer-term closures continue around Van Wert County.

U.S. 33/Ohio 49/Ohio 81 around the village of Willshire will have lane restrictions resurfacing project. Work is taking place in the following areas:

U.S. 33 between the Indiana state line and the village of Wilshire

U.S. 33 between the village of Wilshire and the Mercer County line

U.S. 33 between the village of Wilshire and the Mercer County line Ohio 49 between the village of Wilshire and the Mercer County line

Ohio 81 between the Indiana state line and the village of Wilshire

Leeson Avenue between Shannon Street (Ohio 118) and Rose Drive in the city of Van Wert closed on February 7 for 245 days for reconstruction including curb and gutter, storm sewer, and a multi-use path on the north side of the roadway.

Ohio 81 between Willshire Eastern Road and Harrison Willshire Road closed on May 6 for approximately 150 days to raise the roadway profile and replace two culverts. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Converse Roselm Road and Stripe Road, both over U.S. 30 iare closed until further notice as a safety precaution due to a bridge strike caused by an over-height vehicle.