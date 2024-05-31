City Council Clerk stepping down

VW independent staff

Van Wert City Council Clerk Lisa Hartsock is leaving her post, but her replacement has already been named.

During Wednesday night’s meeting, Council President Thad Eikenbary announced Hartsock’s final meeting will be Monday, June 10. She has served as Council Clerk since January, 2023.

Eikenbary also introduced council members to her replacement, Stephanie Phillips, who took notes for official minutes of Monday’s meeting.