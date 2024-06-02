Dottie Kay (Murphy) Bowers

Dottie Kay (Murphy) Bowers entered into Jesus arms at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2024. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones.

She was born on July 21, 1952 in Van Wert, to Clarence Lewis “Bud” Murphy and Ruby Marie (Johnson) Murphy, who both preceded her in death.

Dottie Bowers

Dottie was also preceded in death by her three brothers, Danny Murphy, Harold E. Murphy and Stephen Murphy, stillborn; and her sister, Mary (Jim) Agler.

Dottie’s love of her life were her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Even though she didn’t know their names at times, they were known as rappy, crappy, scrappy or whatever came out of her mouth. She taught her children and grandchildren how to dance, how to play different card games, how to swim and most important how to live life to the fullest. She also loved all her nieces and nephews, along with the stories of Cedar Point even when it took Carole eight hours to get home, the beach or the drive-in are ones she loved to re-tell. All the stories were near and dear to her heart.

Dottie is survived by her husband, Keith W. Bowers; her children, Mindy Bowers, Camille (Nick) Wade, Brian (Nikki) Bowers, and Brock Bowers; stepdaughter, Holly Dipple; a brother, Bob (Jill) Murphy; sisters-in-law, Helen Murphy and Dottie Ann Murphy. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, June 6, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. There will be calling hours from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service.

Preferred memorials: the Convoy Methodist Church Choir Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.