Baseball state tournament pairings set

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — The state tournament pairings are set for this week’s Ohio High School Athletic Association baseball and state tournament. The state tournament begins Friday morning at Canal Park in Akron.

The home team is listed first. Pairings are shown with final state ranking by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Division II

Parma Padua Franciscan vs. No. 6 Hamilton Badin, Friday, June 7, 10 a.m.

Wintersville Indian Creek vs. No. 12 Beloit West Branch, Friday, June 7, 1 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sunday, June 9, 10 a.m.

Division I

Twinsburg vs. No. 4 Delaware Olentangy Berlin, Friday, June 7, 4 p.m.

Perrysburg vs. No. 7 Mason, Friday, June 7, 7 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sunday, June 9, 1 p.m.

Division III

Minford vs. No. 4 Millbury Lake, Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m.

No. 2 Heath vs. No. 20 Apple Creek Waynedale, Saturday, June 8, 1 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sunday, June 9, 4 p.m.

Division IV

Fort Recovery vs. Jeromesville Hillsdale, Saturday, June 8, 4 p.m.

No. 1 Berlin Hiland vs. No. 4 Russia, Saturday, June 8, 7 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Sunday, June 9, 7 p.m.