Cougars All-Ohioans!

Two Van Wert Cougars earned All-Ohio honors at the Division II track and field state tournament at Welcome Stadium in Dayton on Saturday. Macy Johnson (above left) finished her high school track career with a seventh place finish in the finals of the 200 meter dash (25.49). She also competed in the 4×100 and 4×200 relay events on Friday. Junior Owen Scott ran a personal best 4:20.73 in the 1600 meter run and finished eighth. Scott also finished 10th overall in the 3200 meter run. Photos courtesy of Monica Campbell