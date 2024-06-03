Georgene “Jean” Emily Waltz

Georgene “Jean” Emily Waltz, 94, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Homestead at Towne Center.

She was born October 19, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Roy and Mae (Malon) Mattson, who both preceded her in death. On March 6, 1948, she married Cloyd P. Waltz, who passed away on September 2, 2016.

Jean is survived by her children, Betsy Mott of Ossian, Indiana, Timothy (Lori) Waltz of Van Wert, Jody (Bradley) Lichtenberger of Van Wert and daughter-in-law Deborah Waltz of Van Wert; seven grandchildren, Abraham (Kari) Wallis, Amber Waltz, Darby (Eric) Schwieterman, Benjamin Waltz (Rob Bame), Hayley Waltz, Emily Lichtenberger and Mikhaila (Brok) Sailor; nine great-grandchildren, Luke, Owen, Perry, Isaiah, Ashley, Beau, Paislee, Everlie and Bennett; several nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by her son, Carey, brothers and sisters-in-law; Leroy (Dorothy) Mattson, Robert (Marian) Mattson and Kenneth (Hazel) Mattson.

Jean graduated from Van Wert High School in 1947 and was a homemaker on the family farm. She was a member of Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church, active with the United Methodist Women and a member of Van Wert County Farm Bureau.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 7, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Tim Owens officiating. Interment will follow at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 12-2 p.m. Friday prior to the service.

Preferred memorials: the Crestview Heritage Board (Bible House), or Pleasant Chapel UMC.