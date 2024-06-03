Little Free Library now in Convoy

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Little Free Library is located at the Convoy Village Square and is a “take a book” and “leave a book” style bookcase. There will be adult and children’s books available.

Valerie Wallis started the Bookworms Club five years ago when she wanted to get together with fellow readers and discuss the book. She created a Facebook group and invited others to join. It grew fast and the club currently has an average of 15 members that come every month, but over 90 people in the group. The group meets in person once a month and we have had a total of five author signings.

Valerie Wallis cuts the ribbon on the Little Free Library. Photo submitted

Wallis had a dream of putting up a Little Free Library in the area, hoping to spread the joy of reading but she lives in the country on a farm and and she feared no one would see it. The Bookworms Club discussed the matter and formulated a plan on how to get it made, but still needed a home for it. She messaged Convoy Village Council, after driving past the Convoy village square and thought that might be an appropriate place for the library and a nice addition to the community. The council agreed to allow the Convoy Little Free Library as an addition to the square.

The Bookworms Club donated the money, starting books, artistic skills, and their time to build this library to make the plan happen. Check out the Bookworms hand prints on the post. The group voted on a theme, knowing that Wallis loves the movie UP, so it was decided to paint the library to look like the house with lots of balloons in the movie.

The Bookworms Clus is excited to begin this new reading adventure and would love to have anyone join them in person via Facebook (click here to join) or by using the new Convoy Little Free Library in the Convoy village square.