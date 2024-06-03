Payne duo honored during “Saved by the Belt” ceremony

Jonah Barnes, 9, of Payne (directly to the right of the podium) was honored Saturday night. He also enjoyed a thrill right before the game. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

TOLEDO — Two Payne residents who were saved by seat belts were among more than a dozen people honored during a special ceremony in Toledo on Saturday.

The Findlay and Bucyrus districts of the Ohio State Highway Patrol teamed up with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, AAA and the Toledo Mud Hens for the 2024 Buckle Up – Batter Up “Saved by the Belt” event at Fifth Third Field. The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which serves Van Wert and Paulding counties, is part of the Findlay District.

“Those who were recognized before tonight’s game were involved in traffic crashes here in northwest Ohio and in each instance, their choice to buckle up saved them from sustaining life-threatening injuries,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Thank you to all of our partners for your involvement in tonight’s event. The “Saved by the Belt” program has proven to be a very successful way to recognize people who have benefited from the life-saving benefits of safety belt usage.”

During a pregame ceremony, 13 people joined the “Saved by the Belt” Club before a game between the Toledo Mud Hens and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRaiders. The recipients were saved from sustaining life-threatening injuries in northwest Ohio crashes due to wearing safety belts. Each inductee was presented a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson and Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. In addition to the certificate, they also received a “Saved by the Belt” commemorative license plate.

Those honored as the newest members of Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club include:

Jonathon D. Barnes, 36, and Jonah W. Barnes, 9, both of Payne. The crash occurred on February 6 on U.S. 24 near milepost 19 in Emerald Township, Paulding County.

Andrew R. Ellerbrock, 31, Ottawa. The crash occurred on April 25 on County Road M at Old State Route 65 in Ottawa, Putnam County.

Nicholas D. Marvet, 59, Toledo. The crash occurred on April 17 on U.S. 23 near milepost 5 in Pitt Township, Wyandot County.

Angela K. Roth, 52, West Unity. The crash occurred on March 11 on U.S. 6 at U.S. 127 in Pulaski Township, Williams County.

Caleb T. Kinney, 16, Bellevue. The crash occurred on January 14 on state Route 269 near milepost 3 in Thompson Township, Seneca County.

Kathy A. Albert, 61, and Dennis L. Albert, 74, both of Greenwich. The crash occurred on December 23 on U.S. 250 near milepost 15 in Fitchville Township, Huron County.

Dominiqu C. S. Kinnamon, 18, La Rue. The crash occurred on April 27 on County Road 3near state Route 203 in Big Island Township, Marion County.

Leslie A. Gardisser, 41, Kenton. The crash occurred on May 2 on state Route 203 near milepost 9 in Big Island Township, Marion County.

Kelly A. Miller, 48, Perrysburg. The crash occurred on May 3 on U.S. 23 near milepost 4 in Pleasant Township, Marion County.

John M. Maxey, 74, and Judity A. Maxey, 74, both of Bowling Green. The crash occurred on December 12 on state Route 25 at Sugar Ridge Road in Center Township, Wood County.

Prior to the game, the inductees were recognized on the field and had a group photo taken. Troopers presented the colors and Trooper Jerome A. Thomas sang the National Anthem. In addition, “Saved by the Belt” award recipient Jonah Barnes, LCHD Deputy Health Commissioner Shannon Jones and Trooper Casimir A. Von Sacken, Findlay District Trooper of the Year, threw out ceremonial first pitches. In addition to the event, “Teddy Trooper” visited with children during the game, the Cleveland Police Historical Society and Museum in partnership with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirees’ Association displayed vintage cruisers outside the stadium and a Patrol bagpiper played.

Data from 2023 shows 472 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use. This means 60 percent of those traffic fatalities with a safety belt available were not wearing it at the time of their crash. Of the lives lost across the state, 84 were on northwest Ohio

roadways.