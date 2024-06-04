American Pickers coming to Ohio

VW independent staff/submitted information

The American Pickers are returning to Ohio and plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series in August.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking.” The show, which premiered in January, 2010, follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find historically significant or rare items, in addition to unforgettable characters and their collections. Most of the items that are “picked” are later featured in the in their brick-and-mortar stores in LeClaire, Iowa, and Nashville, Tennessee.

The American Pickers have “picked” items big and small. Scott Truxell/VW independent

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with amazing stories and fun items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

The American Pickers TV show is looking for leads. If you or someone you know has a unique item, story to tell, and is ready to sell, send a name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646.493.2184.

The Pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.