Good news – gas prices are falling

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 13.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.35 on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 1.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 2.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.8 cents in the last week and stands at $3.82 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.85, while the most expensive was $5.49 per gallon, a difference of $2.64 per gallon. In Van Wert, pump prices for self-serve unleaded ranged from $3.17 to $3.39 per gallon on Monday.

Murphy USA was one of several gas stations charging $3.17 per gallon on Monday. Scott Truxell/VW independent

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50/g today. The national average is down 15.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“The calendar has closed on May, and so too has the door closed on rising gas prices, with the national average declining to its lowest level since March,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Thankfully, gas prices are unlikely to be moved by OPEC’s meeting and agreement to extend production cuts into 2025, leading the national average to fall below $3.50 in the next week. With GasBuddy data showing gasoline demand plummeting after Memorial Day, and refiners inputting the largest amount of oil into their facilities in years, it’s very likely we’ll continue to see gas prices fall as we approach July 4.”

“Diesel prices also continue to decline to their lowest level in nearly 11 months, he added. “The future looks bright for falling fuel prices across the board, though we’ll have to keep our eyes on hurricane season.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

June 3, 2023: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

June 3, 2022: $4.81/g (U.S. Average: $4.81/g)

June 3, 2021: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

June 3, 2020: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)

June 3, 2019: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

June 3, 2018: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)

June 3, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

June 3, 2016: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

June 3, 2015: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

June 3, 2014: $3.91/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

