Klopfenstein seeks to honor veterans

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS – State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) has introduced road naming legislation that will honor the sacrifices made by veterans.

In recognition of their service, a portion of U.S. 30 in Van Wert County will be designated as the “Van Wert County Veteran’s Memorial Highway.”

“Ohio is home to more than 830,000 former service members, the sixth-largest population of veterans in the United States,” Klopfenstein said. “We are thankful for those who answered the call to serve. Introducing this legislation is one way to show appreciation to our military population.”

The measure awaits a bill number and committee assignment.