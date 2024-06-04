Microchip, spay and neuter clinics set

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Humane Society has announced two upcoming public events aimed at reducing lost pets and unwanted litter of kittens in the community.

Microchip Clinic – June 22

Pets with microchips are three times more likely to be returned home. With the Fourth of July just around the corner, now is the perfect time to ensure your pet is protected in case they get lost during the holiday festivities. The Humane Society will hold a microchip clinic at the shelter on June 22, offering microchipping services at a discounted rate of $25.

Space for this event is limited, so please call the shelter at 419.238.5088 to make an appointment.

Spay and Neuter Clinic – July 13-14

Don’t miss the chance to prevent unwanted kittens this summer. The Public Vet will return for a two-day spay and neuter clinic at Trisha’s Ruff Grooming, l308 Bonnewitz Ave., Van Wert, on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

Registration is now open at pub.vet/where-well-be.