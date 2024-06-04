Peony Festival ready to offer fun for people of all ages

The Peony Festival typically draws a big crowd to downtown Van Wert. Bob Barnes photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Two full days of fun will offered at this year’s Peony Festival, Friday and Saturday, June 7-8, in downtown Van Wert.

Among the various activities planned for Friday: a free children’s tent with face painting, games, crafts starting at 10 a.m., plus photos with Queen Jubilee Claire Keysor and her court at 1 p.m. at Fountain Park. Inflatables will be at Fountain Park as well from 12-8 p.m., along with superheroes and friends from 3-8 p.m.

A fan favorite, Food Truck Alley will be open for business from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and the Peony Cafe will be open at the concession stand from 4-8 p.m., with all proceeds benefiting the festival.

Other attractions on Friday will include the Peony Festival Car Show from 4-8:30 p.m., carnival games and putt-putt golf from 4-9 p.m. at Jefferson and Central, and a new event, the Battle of the Businesses at 6 p.m. at the end of Jefferson and Central. It will feature teams of 4-6 people competing in “minute-to-win-it” type games for bragging rights and custody of the traveling trophy. The day will end with live music by Whoa, Man! at the Fountain Park Pavilion at 7:30 p.m., which will serve as the kickoff to the Feel Good Fridays summer concert series.

Saturday’s list of attractions includes breakfast at Peony Cafe at the concession stand from 7-10 a.m.; a children’s fishing derby from 9-11 a.m. at Camp Clay; a craft and vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Central Ave. parking lot; relife yoga with Audra Zinn at the pavilion at 10 a.m.; a free children’s chalk art contest at 10 a.m. in the park with the winner announced at 11 a.m., and a free children’s bike rodeo from 10:30 to 12 p.m.

Other activities and attractions on Saturday will include talent performances by Queen Jubilee Claire Keysor and her court at 11 a.m. at the pavilion; free visits with superheroes and friends and Power Wheels drag races, both from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; a performance by the Lincolnview High School “Lancers of Steel” steel drum band at 1 p.m. at the pavilion, and the grand parade at 5 p.m. along Main St.

After the parade, Major Snafu will perform at the pavilion and from 6:30-8:30 p.m. the Van Wert band’s “Jail & Bail” fundraiser will take place at the gazebo. The day’s activities will end with Queen Jubilee’s glow dance party at the children’s tend at 7 p.m.

In addition, the Peony Patio Beer Garden will be open from 1-10 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in Fountain Park by the bike rack.