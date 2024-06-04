Random Thoughts: purely baseball

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers exclusively around baseball, including the 2024 OHSAA baseball state tournament, interleague play, unusual minor league team names and the Chicago White Sox.

Baseball state tournament

Some fun facts about the baseball state tournament, scheduled for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Canal Park in Akron:

Division IV – Fort Recovery finished the regular season 9-11 overall and sixth in the MAC (4-5). Of course we all know the MAC isn’t just any conference. The Indians qualified for the state tournament with a somewhat surprising 5-1 win over Leipsic. This is Fort Recovery’s fourth state tournament appearance, with the others coming in 1953, 2015 and 2016. The Indians will face Hillsdale.

Berlin Hiland is the defending Division IV state champion and the No. 1 ranked Hawks will face No. 4 Russia in the semifinals. It’s a rematch of last year’s championship game, won by Hiland 14-4. Russia has been to the state tournament three consecutive years.

In Division III, Apple Creek Waynedale is hoping to win a third straight state title. The Golden Bears will face Heath, a team ranked No. 1 by Prep Baseball and No. 2 by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association.

While they obviously won’t play in the tournament, it’s interesting to note that less Hiland and Waynedale, both in the heart of Ohio’s Amish country, are exactly 14 miles apart.

In Division I, it’s been a big turnaround year for Twinsburg. The Tigers were just 6-17 (1-11 Suburban League) last year but here they are in this year’s state tournament.

Mason advanced to the state tournament with a 3-0 no-hit win over No. 1 Cincinnati Moeller.

Interleague play?

Major League Baseball fans – let’s hear it: are you okay with interleague play or would you like to see it go and what’s your reasoning either way? There’s no right or wrong answer here, I’m just curious.

What’s in a name?

Last week I came across a list of the most unusual minor league baseball team names. It was a fun list. While there was a long list, I whittled it down to three favorites: the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Burlington Sock Puppets and my personal favorite, the Carolina Disco Turkeys. Now all I need is banners for all three teams.

White Sox

If you’re a Chicago White Sox fan, you have my deepest sympathies. 15-45 more than two months into the season? Ouch. At this rate, the White Sox will finish with approximately 40 wins, which would be the worst in the modern era.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.

