Beware of counterfeit bills

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office has received a report of counterfeit $20 bills being passed as real currency in the county. The Sheriff’s Office is urging caution as some of the bills appear very real. The $20 bill shown above has “copy money” printed on the front and back, but that’s not always the case with counterfeit money. To learn more, go to uscurrency.gov/denominations/. VWCO Sheriff’s Office photo