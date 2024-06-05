Farm Focus scholarship winners named

Submitted information

The recipients of the 2024 Farm Focus Inc. scholarships are Luke Heffelfinger and Lillian Mount awarded $2,000 each, and Levi Grace and Claire Keysor awarded $1,000 each.

Heffelfinger (above left) is a 2023 Lincolnview High School graduate attending The Ohio State University Agriculture Technical Institute (ATI), Wooster. He is majoring in livestock management and crop management. His career goal is to return to the family farm.

Mount (above right) is a 2024 Lincolnview High School graduate and plans to attend the University of Findlay to major in animal science – pre-vet and equine studies. Her career goal is to be a large animal veterinarian.

Luke Heffelfinger, Lillian Mount, Levi Grace and Claire Keysor are 2024 Farm Focus scholarship winners. Photos submitted

Grace (bottom left) is a 2024 graduate of Crestview High school. He plans to attend Owens Community College in Toledo in the fall majoring in diesel technology/John Deere tech program.

Keysor (bottom right) is a 2024 home cchool graduate and plans to attend Cedarville University in the fall, majoring in biology/pre-vet medicine.

Farm Focus Inc. was founded in 1974 to promote agriculture in Van Wert County and the surrounding area. It is their continued mission to assist Van Wert County students through a scholarship program that will enable them to pursue a degree in an agricultural related field.