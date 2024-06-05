Vantage Bd. to vote on teacher contract

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

If all goes as planned, teachers at Vantage Career Center will soon have a new three-year contract.

The Vantage Career Center Board of Education will meet Thursday night and will vote on a new three-year contact with the Vantage Teachers Organization, AFT, Local 4321. The contract will begin July 1 and will run through June 30, 2027. The board is scheduled to meet in executive session immediately before the vote to review the negotiations.

The board is also expected to approve fiscal year 2025, 2026 and 2027 for other employees, including cafeteria workers, custodial and maintenance, teachers aides and supervisors.

Much of the agenda centers around preparations for the upcoming school year, including hiring several high school teachers and adult education instructors, approval of handbooks and a price list for the Advantage Salon & Spa.

Thursday’s meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the district conference room.