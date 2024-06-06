Crestview softball awards

The Crestview softball program recently held its postseason awards night to recognize athletes for their hard work throughout the season. Coach Ali Sawmiller and her staff presented several awards during the event that wrapped up the season. NWC Scholar-Athletes (above, left to right): Violet Dirr, Kaci Gregory, Kaylee Mollenkopf, Dakota Thornell, and Katie Sawmiller. Special Awards (below): Row 1 – Kaydacen Rodriguez (Offensive Award), Alli Thatcher (Defensive Award), and Alexis Flagg (Most Improved). Row 2 – Violet Dirr (Most Improved, Defensive Award), Zoey Miller (Coaches’ Award), and Kaylee Mollenkopf (Offensive Award). Photos submitted